Malawi overwhelm Fiji in netball play-off

Sixth-ranked Malawi have completed their Commonwealth Games preparation by dismantling Fiji 78-46 in the play-off for third and fourth at the Taini Jamison Trophy netball tournament in Auckland.

Malawi's win was set up by a 21-8 opening quarter, which left world No.12 Fiji chasing the game for the next 45 minutes.

They turned in a more competitive performance over the next 30 minutes, trailing 39-21 at half-time and 56-32 at the three-quarter mark.

Malawi's combination of attacking speed - with Takondwa Lwazi and Bridget Kumwenda bossing the midcourt - and shooting accuracy proved too much for Fiji.

Mwai Kumwenda shot with her customary accuracy, sinking 46 from 52 at 88 per cent in a player-of-the-match performance.

The Silver Ferns, beaten by Jamaica 59-51 in round robin play, will play off against the world No.4 in the final later on Saturday.