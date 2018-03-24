March Madness 2018: Three takeaways from Kansas' Sweet 16 win over Clemson

In an NCAA Tournament where high seeds have been an endangered species, some observers thought No. 1 seed Kansas might have a tough time with No. 5 seed Clemson.

March Madness 2018: Three takeaways from Kansas' win over Clemson in the Sweet 16

That sentiment vanished early in the second half, as Kansas pushed a 13-point halftime lead out to 20 points. Then, just as Kansas appeared en route to a laugher, Clemson mounted a furious second-half comeback that fell just short, as Kansas prevailed 80-76.

Here's how the Jayhawks (30-7) pulled it off to advance to the Elite 8.

1. The Jayhawks made Clemson's tight perimeter defense pay

Kansas shoots a lot of 3-pointers (10.1 made 3s per game) and shoots them well (.403 percent, 12th in NCAA DI this year). So you can't blame Clemson coach Brad Brownell for having his defenders play the Jayhawks tight on the perimeter in the first half. But the Jayhawks repeatedly made the Tigers pay, lobbing the ball inside for a collection of dunks and easy field goals that set the tone. And when Clemson backed off a bit to protect the paint, Kansas (surprise!) started hitting easy 3s. That Clemson only trailed by 13 at the half seems amazing given how easy the Jayhawks made things look at the offensive end.

2. Clemson did not have an answer for Udoka Azubuike

That's not really a fair observation, because really, the 7-0 sophomore center is a matchup problem for everyone. Azubuike missed the entire Big 12 Tournament with a sprained MCL and played sparingly in the Jayhawks' first two NCAA Tournament games, but he got more court time Friday night. He may not be back to his "Nigerian Nightmare" form yet, but Azubuike was a bad dream for the Tigers. He scored 14 points (on 7-of-9 shooting) and grabbed 11 rebounds before fouling out with 2:30 remaining. Guard Devonte' Graham (16 points Friday) makes the Jayhawks go, but they're a much more formidable threat with Azubuike's big athleticism dominating the paint.

3. Kansas had just enough cushion to withstand Clemson's late surge

As noted earlier, Kansas bolted to that 20-point lead a few minutes into the second half, and this game seemed destined to end like several other blowouts in this tournament. But give the Tigers credit. Down 18 points with eight minutes remaining, the Tigers kept fighting, and steadily chipped away at the lead, cutting the deficit to four points with 15 seconds remaining. "We finished the game about as poorly as a team can … We played not to lose down the stretch," Kansas coach Bill Self told CBS afterward. Senior guard Gabe DeVoe had a phenomenal effort (31 points, nine rebounds) in his final college game. When the Tigers (25-10) look back at this loss, they'll lament all those easy baskets they gave up in the first half, not to mention a number of early turnovers. Kansas had just enough breathing room to advance.

