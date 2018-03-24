Broncos acquire Veldheer from Cardinals for sixth-round pick

The Denver Broncos acquired offensive tackle Jared Veldheer from the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round pick, the teams announced on Friday.

According to the Denver Post, the Broncos plan to use Veldheer at right tackle and 2017 first-round pick Garrett Bolles on the left side which means they will move Ron Leary to left guard.

Veldheer was a third-round pick by the Raiders in 2010. He then became a free agent and signed a five-year, $35million deal with the Cardinals in 2014.

He has one year left on his current deal.