Pro Bowl TE Martellus Bennett announces retirement from NFL

Martellus Bennett has announced his retirement from football. The 31-year-old tight end posted the news in a clever illustration on Twitter Friday.

"I’ve decided to move on from the world of football and into the fantastical and wondrous world of creativity," Bennett wrote. "I’m beginning what I believe to be my life’s work."



Bennett played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys, Packers, Patriots, Giants and Bears. He caught 433 passes for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns.

He made one Pro Bowl in 2014 and was a member of the Patriots 2016 Super Bowl champion roster.

Before his time in the NFL, Bennett was the No. 1 tight end in the country coming out of Alief Taylor High School in the Houston area.

He went on to play basketball and football for Texas A&M and was named second team All-Big 12 in 2006.

The Cowboys drafted Bennett in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.