News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jarryd Hayne was forced from the field because of injury in Parramatta's 14-4 NRL loss to Cronulla.
Hayne in pain as Eels lose third straight

Pro Bowl TE Martellus Bennett announces retirement from NFL

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Martellus Bennett has announced his retirement from football. The 31-year-old tight end posted the news in a clever illustration on Twitter Friday.

Pro Bowl TE Martellus Bennett announces retirement from NFL

Pro Bowl TE Martellus Bennett announces retirement from NFL

"I’ve decided to move on from the world of football and into the fantastical and wondrous world of creativity," Bennett wrote. "I’m beginning what I believe to be my life’s work."



Bennett played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys, Packers, Patriots, Giants and Bears. He caught 433 passes for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns.

He made one Pro Bowl in 2014 and was a member of the Patriots 2016 Super Bowl champion roster.

Before his time in the NFL, Bennett was the No. 1 tight end in the country coming out of Alief Taylor High School in the Houston area.


MORE:
Patriots release TE Martellus Bennett

He went on to play basketball and football for Texas A&M and was named second team All-Big 12 in 2006.

The Cowboys drafted Bennett in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Back To Top