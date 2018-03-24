Ronaldo up to third on all-time international scoring list after Portugal brace

News

Jarryd Hayne was forced from the field because of injury in Parramatta's 14-4 NRL loss to Cronulla.
Cristiano Ronaldo reached yet another scoring landmark on Friday as his 81st goal for Portugal took him up to third in the all-time international scorers list.

The Ballon d'Or winner struck twice in stoppage time as the European champions hit back from a goal down to beat Egypt in Zurich.

Ronaldo's first header took him level with former Japan star Kunishige Kamamoto on 80 goals, before his second edged him in front.

Now in third, Ronaldo trails only Ferenc Puskas (84, Hungary and Spain) and the seemingly insurmountable total of Ali Daei (109, Iran).



The 33-year-old, who has 23 goals for club and country in 2018, will look to close in on Puskas when Portugal return to action against Netherlands on Monday.

