Dustin Johnson smashes 489-yard drive at Match Play

Dustin Johnson, one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, only enhanced that reputation with an incredible 489-yard drive at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin.

According to the PGA Tour, it was the longest drive in the ShotLink statistics era, which began in 2003 (although matchplay stats do not count in official PGA Tour stats).

Davis Love III hit a 476-yard drive at a tournament in 2004.

Johnson's drive came on the 573-yard 12th hole at Austin Country Club, a downhill hole famous for long drives.

To further illustrate the epic nature of Johnson's shot, he entered the tournament tied with Hudson Swafford for the longest drive (430 yards) this season – at the Tournament of Champions in early January.