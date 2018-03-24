Celtics star Irving to have procedure on knee

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving will undergo a non-invasive procedure on his left knee, the team announced on Friday.

The procedure is expected to alleviate irritation in his left knee, which has caused him pain for more than two weeks. The team said more information will be provided after the procedure.

The announcement comes after reports surfaced earlier this week that Irving, who turned 26 on Friday, was seeking a second opinion because of a lack of progress with the ailing knee.

Initially, the problem flared up March 3 during the Celtics' loss to the Houston Rockets, and Irving has since missed five of the team's seven games.

The pain Irving is experiencing is in his surgically repaired knee, and the screws that were inserted have caused flare-ups.

Boston have locked in a spot in the playoffs, but it would be a big loss if Irving misses the rest of the regular season.