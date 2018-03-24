Silver Ferns still chasing netball gold

Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby still believes her team can win Commonwealth Games gold despite their 59-53 loss to Jamaica at the Taini Jamison Trophy netball series final in Auckland.

Ranked No.2 in the world, the New Zealanders suffered their second loss in two days to Jamaica on Saturday after being beaten 59-51 in round robin play at the four-nation tournament.

Jamaica's circle-edge defence was outstanding, their midcourt played with pace, patience and variety, and their shooting circle - led by Jhaniele Fowler-Reid's 51 from 56 - was simply outstanding.

The Silver Ferns, four goals down after the first 15 minutes, fought stubbornly over the remaining three quarters, but just couldn't maintain enough consistent pressure to threaten Jamaica.

Goal attack Maria Folau's 50-minute performance was a particular plus for Southby, the 121-Test veteran continuing her return from injury with a composed 22/26 shooting performance.

The loss leaves the Silver Ferns with plenty of ground to make up less than two weeks out from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, but Southby is "absolutely" certain it's achievable.

"There was definitely improvement in some areas, but just not consistently across the whole game and that was frustrating," she said.

"It's certainly got to be addressed really quickly. It's about taking the learnings from this and making sure we keep going.

"We're not nailing everything we need to nail - that consistency across four quarters has still got to come."

Silver Ferns skipper Katrina Grant was equally adamant her team could win Commonwealth gold.

"We're not going over there and not aiming to win a gold medal - no way."

She said the Ferns were hurting after Saturday's loss, paying the price for an inability to deliver a 60-minute performance.

"It was just inconsistency. I think we were leading the last three quarters at some stage, and then we just dropped.

"You can't do that at pinnacle events - it's do or die, you've only got one chance. We need to be able to push through that and get it done."

But she didn't believe the Ferns' confidence had been damaged ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

"I don't think it's hurt our confidence, I think it's made us hungrier, really understanding how much that hurts

"At Comm Games, knowing that medals are on the line, you don't want that to happen again. It's not pleasant."