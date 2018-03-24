Madison Bumgarner fractured his pitching hand and will likely be out to start the MLB season in a huge blow to the San Francisco Giants.

Giants lose Bumgarner, Samardzija to injuries days before season opener

Bumgarner was hit on the hand by a line drive off the bat of Royals infielder Whit Merrifield during the third inning of San Francisco's matchup with Kansas City on Friday.

Manager Bruce Bochy would not give a timetable for his return.

"Horrible news for us," he told reporters Friday. "That's all you can say about it. There's nothing you can do but push on."

According to the Athletic, Bumgarner will have to have pins inserted into his hand. Those pins cannot be removed for four to six weeks. He hopes to be back before the All-Star break.

Meanwhile, Jeff Samardzija will miss up to a month as well with a pectoral strain.

Samardzija suffered his injury Thursday and was simply waiting on results from an MRI to give him a diagnosis. It was not a favourable one for the Giants.