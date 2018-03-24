News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Jarryd Hayne was forced from the field because of injury in Parramatta's 14-4 NRL loss to Cronulla.
Hayne in pain as Eels lose third straight

Broncos acquire T Jared Veldheer from Cardinals for 6th-round pick

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Broncos have acquired offensive tackle Jared Veldheer from the Cardinals for a sixth-round pick, the teams announced Friday.



According to the Denver Post, the Broncos plan to use Veldheer at right tackle and 2017 first-round pick Garrett Bolles on the left side which means they will move Ron Leary to left guard.



Veldheer was a third-round pick by the Raiders in 2010 out of Hillsdale. He then became a free agent and signed a five-year, $35 million deal with the Cardinals in 2014.

He has one year left on his current deal.

Back To Top