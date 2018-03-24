Dustin Johnson, one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, only enhanced that reputation Friday with an incredible 489-yard drive at the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin.

Dustin Johnson smashes 489-yard drive, longest in PGA in at least 15 years

According to the .@DJohnsonPGA hit a 489-yard drive at the par-5 12th. While stats do not officially count at @DellMatchPlay, by comparison, the official longest drive in the ShotLink era (since 2003) is 476 yards by @Love3d at the 2004 @Sentry_TOC. — PGA TOUR Media (@PGATOURmedia) March 23, 2018 " target="_blank">PGA Tour, it's the longest drive in the ShotLink statistics era, which began in 2003 (although match play stats do not count in official PGA Tour stats). Davis Love III hit a 476-yard drive at a tournament in 2004.

Golf fans are lamenting the fact there is apparently no video of the drive, but it really did happen.



WOW.



Dustin Johnson just hit a 489-yard (!!!) drive on the 12th hole at Austin Country Club. pic.twitter.com/LfWyqGxR2E

— WGC-Dell Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) March 23, 2018



Johnson's drive came on the 573-yard 12th hole at Austin Country Club, a downhill hole famous for long drives. Here's a look at Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm all ripping 410-yard-plus drives on the hole Wednesday.



Three drives that went 400+ yards ...



This 12th hole is pretty fun.



410 yards: Rory McIlroy

424 yards: Dustin Johnson

438 yards: Jon Rahm#TOURVault pic.twitter.com/GjVql3oa2v

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 21, 2018



To further illustrate the epic nature of Johnson's shot, he entered the tournament tied with Hudson Swafford for the longest drive this season, a 430-yard shot at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in early January. He outdrove that by more than half a football field Friday.

MORE:

WGC-Dell Match Play: Jon Rahm joins Dustin Johnson with early elimination

