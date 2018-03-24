Glasgow Warriors further strengthened their position at the top of Conference A with a huge win, while Edinburgh and Cheetahs also claimed victories in the Pro14 on Friday.

Rugby Union: Warriors rampant, Weir inspires Edinburgh

Strugglers Zebre were on the wrong end of a 68-7 thrashing from the Warriors, who produced a magical first-half showing Scotstoun Stadium.

Glasgow led 40-0 at the break after six tries - including doubles for DTH van der Merwe and Ruaridh Jackson - before another four arrived in the second as the hosts cruised to their 14th win of the season.

Edinburgh's victory - a sixth in a row in the league - came in a much tighter affair as Duncan Weir edged them in front late at Connacht, the Scottish side sealing a 29-22 win to go 13 points ahead of fourth-placed Ulster in Conference B.

The teams had traded two tries apiece in the first half before Connacht pulled six points clear through Finlay Bealham, but Weir scored 13 of his 16 second-half points in the final 10 minutes, with a pair of penalties sandwiched by Edinburgh's third try.

The day's other game also saw an away win, Cheetahs triumphing 29-17 at Dragons.

Sibahle Maxwane scored a brace as the South African outfit scored all four of their tries after the break to take the points. They are third in Conference A, 10 points ahead of Cardiff Blues in fourth.