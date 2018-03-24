Joe Simmonds scored a penalty five minutes from time to clinch a 20-18 victory over Bath at the Recreation Ground, extending Exeter Chiefs' lead at the top of the Premiership to 11 points.

Rugby Union: Late Simmonds penalty breaks Bath hearts

Having trailed 17-6 after 52 minutes following Exeter tries from Jonny Hill and Sam Simmonds, Bath battled back into the game in spectacular style.

Freddie Burns' superb cross-field kick allowed Matt Banahan to steam in and collect the ball before flying over in the corner.

Burns' failure to convert looked to have been rendered irrelevant when Beno Obano surged forward and found Taulupe Faletau, who played in Paul Grant for a brilliant team try.

Rhys Priestland chipped the conversion to make the score 18-17 to Bath with 10 minutes remaining, but there was still time for the hosts to lose the ball in midfield, which allowed Don Armand to hack on and set up a kick at goal from which Simmonds made no mistake.

The result severely dented Bath's hopes of a play-off spot, leaving them in sixth place, four points behind fourth-placed Newcastle.