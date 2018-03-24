Castleford Tigers withstood a storming Leeds Rhinos fightback to edge a thriller 25-24 in front of a record crowd at Elland Road and Super League leaders St Helens got back on track with a victory at Hull KR.

Rugby League: Tigers cling on to win Elland Road thriller

The vast majority of the 23,246 - a club record in the Super League era - flocked to the home of Leeds United looking for the Rhinos to follow up their win over Saints with a victory on Friday, but Castleford gained a measure of revenge for their Grand Final defeat last year.

Leeds were left startled as Daryl Powell's side made a barnstorming start, Jamie Ellis getting on the end of a Luke Gale grubbed kick to dot down and James Clare also going over inside eight minutes.

Alex Foster plucked a Gale kick to add a third try and Castleford were 24-0 up with only 24 minutes on the clock after Junior Moors crashed over from close range, but tries from Kallum Watkins and Ash Handley gave the champions hope.

Gale was on target with a drop-goal on the stroke of half-time, but Handley added his second four-pointer and captain Watkins skipped away from a challenge with sharp turn of foot to claim a double of his own, although his conversion attempt dropped short.

Leeds continued to throw everything at the Tigers and Ryan Hall finished superbly in the corner three minutes from time, but Watkins was unable to add the extras as Castleford stretched their winning run to four matches.

Saints responded to their first loss of the season against Leeds with a 30-6 win over Rovers, Ben Barba scoring two of their five tries at Craven Park.

Wigan Warriors remain two points behind Saints after Tom Davies and Joe Burgess scored a couple of tries apiece in a 48-10 drubbing of Huddersfield Giants.

Tom Lineham was a hat-trick hero as Warrington Wolves saw off Wakefield Trinity 34-24, while Hull FC thumped bottom side Catalans Dragons 42-16.