March Madness 2018: Lowest seeds to reach Final Four

The 2018 NCAA Tournament has been one of the wildest in recent memory.

Plenty of low seeds remain and two (No. 9 Kansas State and No. 11 Loyola Chicago) have already advanced to the Elite Eight, meaning a team as low as an 11-seed could break into the Final Four.

It wouldn't be the first time that's happened though.

In the 64-team era, there has been a fair share of teams seeded eighth or higher to make it to the Final Four. No team lower than an 11-seed has ever made it that far.

Here's a list of the lowest seeds to ever crack the Final Four.


Final Four teams with the lowest seed


(Data from 1985 to 2017)


Seed

Final Four

 Teams (Year)
8 5 Villanova (1985), North Carolina (2000), Wisconsin (2000), Butler (2011), Kentucky (2014)
9 1 Wichita State (2013)
10 1 Syracuse (2016)
11 3 LSU (1986), George Mason (2006), VCU (2011)

