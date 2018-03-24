Update: Here's Mexico's announced XI for tonight's game against Iceland

How will Mexico line up against Iceland?

Two games. That's all that's left for Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio ahead of the send-off matches and flight to Russia. He says his list is ready, but there are still a few things he'll want to see from his team against Iceland and Costa Rica.

As Goal does before each Mexico game, we're going to take a look at three possibilities for how El Tri could line up. The Iceland game Friday is interesting, with a number of injuries forcing Osorio's hand in some areas.

Keep a special eye on the midfield. After going to the Confederations Cup without a true defensive midfielder, Osorio now seems to be considering taking one or two of the four relatively new additions to his squad: Monterrey midfielders Jonathan Gonzalez and Jesus Molina, Pachuca's Jorge "Burrito" Hernandez and Omar Govea, who plays in Belgium.

A few things to keep in mind before we look at the options:



Hector Herrera will miss the match with an injury

Andres Guardado also is likely to be rested in this contest

Reports from Mexico indicate Chicharito has asked for rest in the game as well

Giovani dos Santos missed out on the initial call-up because of an injury

Jonathan dos Santos, Javier Aquino and Jurgen Damm were called but had to withdraw





Let's take a look at what Osorio might do against Iceland:

An aerial presence

Juan Carlos Osorio regularly mentions how concerned he is about teams beating Mexico in the air. We've seen it against sides like Jamaica - perhaps the reason why the Reggae Boyz knocked El Tri out of the Gold Cup this summer - and against teams like Portugal in the Confederations Cup. Iceland somewhat mimics the style Sweden favors, and Osorio is ready for the Swedes to bring in a bruising side and create chances from set pieces.

That, combined with what can be assumed is a desire for the coaching staff to see him perform for the national team after he missed several months with a knee injury, is why I've projected Toluca goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera to start. It would be no surprise if Jesus Corona got the nod in goal, though.

This midfield puts Rayados teammates Molina and Gonzalez together, which rarely happens. With the injuries, though, I think they may be the players best-suited for those roles. Fabian hasn't started for Frankfurt since his return from back surgery in the summer. This could give him a mental boost and also give the coaches a chance to see if he's fully fit and ready for Russia.

Up top, Raul Jimenez's strength in the air is enough for him to play as the No. 9 rather than on the wing, where he's sometimes deployed for El Tri but rarely looks comfortable.

Defensive experimentation

There may be questions in the midfield, but the weakest point for Mexico still is at the back. The team's best back four probably is locked in, with Miguel Layun playing left back, Hector Moreno next to him as the left center back, Diego Reyes as right center back (or Nestor Araujo, especially if Reyes plays in the midfield) and Carlos Salcedo as the right back, despite playing most of his career and his club minutes as a center back.

This lineup would give what essentially looks like the back-up defense some minutes as a unit. Jesus Gallardo has impressed at left back, but the natural winger can use all the time he can get against top-level competition. Edson Alvarez is in a similar situation. He was a good option at right back in the Gold Cup but has seen his playing time with Club America take a dip. Both players could use more time against a team like Iceland that's headed to the World Cup.

Oswaldo Alanis, who was added to the roster late, may be more likely than Araujo at LCB. The Chivas defender is left-footed, which Osorio prizes. But Araujo plays on the left side for his club despite being right-footed and Osorio tried him out there against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Up front, Oribe Peralta pushes Jimenez out wide a day after Osorio said he liked the idea of taking three No. 9s to the World Cup. Omar Govea gets his shot in the midfield.

The best around

This might be something like Mexico fans want to see, but it seems like some of these players will start and do the heavy lifting against Croatia. Guillermo Ochoa in goal, Andres Guardado in midfield and Hirving Lozano on the field all should happen at AT&T Stadium. Chicharito also is likely to be in the mix in Texas.

Osorio could decide that he wants to see his best available group against Iceland. That would see Carlos Vela play as an inside midfielder once again, which he did against Bosnia and Herzegovina for a period and which Osorio said he'd think about doing again.

It's just not likely. This has the feel of a game where Osorio will take one last look at a handful of players and maybe even some ideas or concepts he's been trying out. Look for something more like the first two alignments on the field at Levi's Stadium.