NBA: Curry available to make Warriors return against Hawks

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is available to return to action Friday against the Atlanta Hawks, having been out of action since re-injuring a sprained ankle on March 8.

Curry had targeted Friday's game to make his comeback after aggravating his sprained right ankle against the San Antonio Spurs when he stepped on Dejounte Murray's ankle while attempting a fast-break lay-up.

He is averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 49 games played for the 53-18 Warriors, who have gone 2-4 in this latest stretch without the two-time MVP.

Curry has sprained or tweaked an ankle four separate times this season, missing a total of 21 games.

Kevin Durant (right rib soreness), Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) and Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) remain on the sidelines, though Durant was a full participant in Thursday's practice and Thompson took part in some drills.