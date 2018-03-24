The Giants signed defensive end Josh Mauro earlier this week, but he won't be able to play the first month of the regular season.

Giants' Josh Mauro suspended 4 games for PED violation

The team announced Friday that the league has suspended Mauro for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances. He is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.



Giants DE Josh Mauro has been suspended the first four games of 2018.



"While I take responsibility for this suspension, I want to clarify that my test showed traces of banned stimulant from a preworkout supplement bought over the counter," Mauro said in a statement (via NFL Network). "While I didn't and would never intentionally put anything in my body that was a banned substance, I wholeheartedly honor and respect the NFL's drug testing policy and I take full accountability."

The Giants signed Mauro, 27, to a one-year deal reportedly worth $880,000. The defensive end spend the past four seasons with the Cardinals and compiled a career-best 32 tackles in 2016. He finished the 2017 season with 22 tackles, starting seven games.

"I want to thank the entire Giants organization for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to compete and help bring another championship to such a storied franchise," Mauro said. "I look forward to overcoming this adversity I've ultimately brought upon myself and will do everything I can to contribute to this team winning football games."