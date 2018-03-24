Let's start with a disclaimer: You shouldn't put together a fantasy baseball team entirely made up of sleepers and breakout picks. Sure, you feel cool when you reach for a few potentially undervalued players in the rankings just to show you know more about advanced stats or top prospects than your leaguemates, but a draft cheat sheet with only mid-to-late-round values highlighted probably won't get you very far.

Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: 2018 All-Breakout Team

It's not that you can't field a team of sleepers and win your league -- there's at least one breakout at every position every year -- but why would you want to? The idea behind identifying a few key sleepers is you can take less risk in the early rounds when more "sure things" are available. Of course, injuries can strike any player at any time, but that's not an excuse to go overboard on your favorite boom-or-bust players.

Still, we couldn't help ourselves from trying to come up with a starting lineup comprised entirely of sleepers. Here are our favorites at each position (and see below for links to more sleepers at every position).

2018 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: All-Breakout Team

Catcher: Chance Sisco, Orioles. Sisco was an accomplished hitter in the minors (.311/.390/.426) and had a nice little 10-game major league debut last year (.333/.455/.778). He's carried that over this spring, hitting .419/.471/.839 in his first 31 at-bats. Sisco will still be behind Caleb Joseph on the O's opening day depth chart, but it might not take long for him to take over as the everyday backstop. That makes it tough to draft Sisco (at least as your only catcher), but he's worth stashing/watching early.

First base: Greg Bird, Yankees. Ankle and knee injuries limited Bird to only 48 games last year after he missed all of 2016 because of a shoulder injury, and after hitting a meager .190, fantasy owners might not be too excited about him. But he came alive in the postseason, taking 12 walks and swatting three homers in 13 games. Strikeouts are an issue, which, in turn, makes average a potential issue, but Bird should be an OBP monster with major homer/RBI upside -- if he stays healthy, that is. His spring stats leave a lot to be desired -- and there are plenty of potential playing-time pests on the Yankees 40-man roster -- but you have to like Bird's upside in that loaded lineup.

Second base: Yoan Moncada, White Sox. Moncada had an up-and-down rookie year, struggling initially after his July call-up before posting a solid .276/.349/.469 line over the season's final month. Unsurprisingly, strikeouts were a big issue, but a solid BB-rate and decent power (eight HRs in 54 games) showed what kind of hitter he can be. Moncada really disappointed in the stolen base department, going just three-for-five on SB attempts, but after stealing 111 bases in 267 minor league games, we know he has that tool, too. Given his impressive skill set and pedigree, Moncada has a chance to be a real breakout star this season, yet his consensus expert ranking on Fantasy Pros is only 18 among 2Bs.

Third base: Matt Chapman, A's. Chapman bombed 14 HRs in 84 games with the A's last year after hitting 16 in only 49 games at Triple-A. The 24-year-old slugger is a classic "Three True Outcomes" guy, posting high BB- and K-rates in addition to his impressive power. Teammate Matt Olson might get more hype after hitting 47 homers between the majors and minors last season, but Chapman plays a more premium position and can be had for much cheaper, as he's ranked just 28h among 3Bs on Fantasy Pros. Don't let his slow spring fool you. He's more valuable in OBP leagues, but his power plays in any format.

Shortstop: Orlando Arcia, Brewers. It was a bit of a slow burn for Arcia last year, but the 23-year-old shortstop finished with 15 homers and 14 steals. His relatively mediocre BB-rate will limit his average/OBP, runs, and steals upside, but a 20/20 season is certainly possible. For a guy who's ranked around 20 on the SS big board, that's good value, especially when you factor in his pedigree and age.

Outfield: Jose Pirela, Padres. Pirela quietly had a nice 2017, hitting 23 homers and stealing 12 bases between 131 games in Triple-A and the majors. That included a .288/.347/.490 line in the majors. At 28, Pirela would be a late-bloomer -- and his home park doesn't do him any favors -- but he's been killing the ball this spring and seems to have legit upside.

Outfield: Manny Margot, Padres. Two Padres? Yes, the home park is bad, but that's part of the reason you can get them so cheap. Margot finished with 13 HRs and 17 SBs in 126 games last year -- not bad for an age-22 season in an extreme pitchers park. Margot's surroundings could continue to limit his overall value, but given his speed, he has the potential to greatly improve his average, runs, and stolen base totals.

Outfield: Lewis Brinson, Marlins. Brinson should get every chance to stick as Miami's everyday center fielder, and he offers some intriguing power-speed potential. The 23-year-old posted a career .287/.353/.502 line in the minors, and last year he hit 13 homers and stole 11 bases in 76 games at Triple-A. His 21-game stint in the majors was a disaster, but he's still worth a flier in deep leagues given his red-hot spring.

Pitcher: Luke Weaver, Cardinals. In 22 big league appearances (18 starts), Weaver has a 10.9 K/9 ratio. He gave up too many homers in his nine-game debut in 2016, but he noticeably lowered his HR-rate last year, finishing the season with a 3.88 ERA and 3.17 FIP. If Weaver's rising ground-ball rate is for real, he has a chance to be one of this year's biggest breakouts.

Pitcher: Dinelson Lamet, Padres. Lamet throws hard, misses bats, and plays his home games in a pitchers park. What's not to like? Well, high BB- and HR-rates, but it seems likely that Lamet can trim the latter as he gains more experience. The former could continue to be an issue and plague his WHIP, but the 25-year-old righty still has "breakout" written all over him.

Pitcher: Jake Faria, Rays. Faria was a strikeout machine in 11 Triple-A starts last year (12.9 K/9 ratio), and he impressed in his 16 major league appearances (14 starts) with a 3.43/1.18 line and 8.7 K/9. His .265 BABIP suggests he was a little lucky, but the talented 24-year-old righty clearly has the stuff to get out big league batters. His mediocre walk rate and likely mediocre run support somewhat lower his ceiling, especially as a pitcher in the AL East, but if you pick your spots with him, Faria should provide a solid amount of value.

Pitcher: Jameson Taillon, Pirates. Taillon tailed off after a hot start last year, posting a 2.73 ERA in the first half and a 5.96 mark after the break. A DL stint because of a testicular cancer diagnosis certainly didn't help matters, but fully healthy heading into this season, the 26-year-old righty is poised for a breakout. Taillon's 3.48 FIP suggests he pitched better than his 4.44 ERA indicated last year, and his peripherals were fairly solid across the board aside from his .352 BABIP. If that normalizes and Taillon can come close to bringing his BB-rate (3.1) down to his rookie mark (1.5), he'll have plenty of value.

Pitcher: Mike Clevinger, Indians. Clevinger isn't assured a spot in the Indians rotation, which is depressing his draft position, but if he's in a starting role (more likely with Danny Salazar injured), he could repeat or improve on his impressive 2017. Clevinger had a 3.11/1.25 line with a 10.1 K/9 ratio in 27 appearances (21 starts). His high BB-rate (4.4) and low ground-ball rate are worries (39.5 percent), but Clevinger can clearly miss bats, which goes a long way in fantasy leagues.

Reliever: Dominic Leone, Cardinals. Leone is currently seen as the favorite for saves in St. Louis, though that might only be because Luke Gregerson is dealing with an oblique injury. It's possible Gregerson will be ready for opening day -- and lefty Tyler Lyons will steal save chances, too -- but Leone is intriguing after last season's breakout with the Blue Jays as a middle reliever. He struck out 81 in 70.1 innings while maintaining a solid 2.56/1.05 line.

Reliever: A.J. Minter, Braves. Minter won't open the season as Atlanta's closer, but the 24-year-old is as nasty as they come out of the bullpen, and he'll be racking up strikeouts and helping your WHIP and ERA regardless. In 39.1 innings between the minors and majors last year, Minter struck out 56. That includes 26 Ks in 15 major league innings.