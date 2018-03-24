NFL: Michael Bennett indicted for allegedly injuring paraplegic woman

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly injuring a 66-year-old paraplegic woman after Super Bowl LI.

Michael Bennett indicted for allegedly injuring paraplegic woman

Bennett, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks this month, was indicted in Harris County, Texas.

The woman in question was working at NRG Stadium controlling access to the field when Bennett allegedly tried to force his way through security and onto the field after the New England Patriots' Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.

READ MORE: Mason Rudolph waiting to prove critics wrong in NFL Draft and beyond

READ MORE: Former Dolphins, Marlins owner and Blockbuster Video mogul H. Wayne Huizenga dies

Bennett was a spectator watching his brother Martellus play for the Patriots.

The District Attorney's report notes that security personnel told Bennett he had to use a different entrance to access the field, but he instead pushed through them.

A warrant has been issued for Bennett's arrest on a felony charge of injury to the elderly and, if convicted, the 32-year-old could face a $10,000 fine and up to 10 years in prison. Prosecutors would have to prove that Bennett "intentionally and knowingly" caused "bodily injury to a person 65 years or older."

Prosecutors are working with Bennett's counsel regarding his surrender.