Elina Svitolina brought Naomi Osaka down to earth with a straight-sets victory in the second round of the Miami Open on Friday.

Tennis: Svitolina ends Osaka winning run in Miami

Osaka defied the odds to win her first WTA tournament at Indian Wells last weekend and claimed the scalp of Serena Williams in the first round in Miami.

The rising Japanese star's eight-match winning run was halted by Svitolina, though, the fourth seed winning 6-4 6-2 in Florida.

READ MORE: I feel like I just woke up: Federer explains slow start

READ MORE: Magnificent Osaka claims maiden title at Indian Wells



Osaka's last defeat had come against Svitolina in Dubai before a shock triumph in California, which moved the 20-year-old up to 22nd in the world.

Svitolina outplayed Osaka again, winning almost 80 per cent of points on her first serve and breaking four times to advance in 83 minutes.

The world number four from Ukraine, who saved four of the five break points she faced, will now face Daria Gavrilova after the Australian beat Andrea Petkovic 7-6 (7-3) 6-4.