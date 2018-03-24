Santa Clara in Calfornia is the venue for the international friendly between Mexico and Iceland, who face off at the Levi's Stadium.

Mexico vs Iceland: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Both sides are ramping up their preparations for this summer's World Cup - with Iceland competing for the first time ever - and they will be keen to arrive in Russia with a string of good results under their belts.

El Tri have already beaten European opposition in 2018, claiming a 1-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in February, and they are setting themselves up to compete wth Germany, South Korea and Sweden in June.

Iceland, meanwhile, are entering into relatively unfamilar territory, so they will seek to learn as much as they can from the upcoming warm-up matches before locking horns with Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in their group.

Game Mexico vs Iceland Date Saturday, March 24 / Friday, March 23 Time 02:00 GMT / 10:00 ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 / Univision Deportes fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game cannot be watched live on TV nor can it be streamed live online.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Mexico players Goalkeepers Ochoa, Jose Corona, Talavera Defenders Moreno, Layun, Reyes, Ayala, Raujo, Alanis, Gallardo, Salcedo, Alvarez Midfielders Guardado, Fabian, Molina, Pizarro, Jorge Hernandez, Gonzalez, Govea Forwards Chicharito, Vela, Peralta, Jiminez, Manuel Corona, Lozano

Porto midfielder Hector Herrera has withdrawn from the squad due to injury, while Javier Aquino, Jonathan dos Santos and Jurgen Damm are also sidelined.

Potential Mexico XI: Jose Corona; Layun, Ayala, Moreno, Salcedo, Gallardo; Reyes, Guardado, Govea; Chicharito, Jiminez.

Position Iceland players Goalkeepers Halldorsson, Kristinsson, Jonsson, Runnarsson, Schram Defenders Saevarsson, R. Sigurdsson, Arnason, A. Skulason, Ingason, Magnusson, Fjoluson, Eyjolfsson, Hermannsson Midfielders Gunnarsson, B. Bjarnason, J. Gudmundsson, Hallfredsson, Gislason, T. Bjarnason, O. Skulason, Traustason, Fridjonsson Forwards Sigborsson, Bodvarsson, Kjartansson, Finnbogason, Sigurdarson, A. Gudmundsson

Iceland will be without Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, who has been ruled out for a number of months with a knee injury and Augsburg striker Alfred Finnbogason is not included.

Head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson will look to the likes of Burnley's Johan Berg Gudmundsson and Udinese's Emil Hallfredsson to lead in Sigurdsson's absence.

Potential Iceland XI: Kristinsson; R. Sigurdsson, Fjoluson, A. Skulason, Hermannsson; Traustason, J. Gudmundsson, Hallfredsson, Gislason; Kjartansson, Sigborsson.

Betting & Match Odds

Mexico are firm favourites to win according to dabblebet, who price them at 4/6. Iceland are rated 4/1 to wn and a draw is available at 5/2.

Click here to see all of dabblebet's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Iceland are getting ready to compete at a World Cup for the first time in their history and in Mexico they have an ideal opponent to test themselves against.

Hallgrimsson's side defied expectations by finishing top of a qualifying group that included Croatia, Ukraine and Turkey, but they will have to raise their level again if they want to make an impact in Russia.

Mexico, on the other hand, are a nation with World Cup pedigree and this summer they are looking forward to competing in the tournament for the 16th time.

MORE:

Mexico's 2018 World Cup roster predicted: Who will make Osorio's 23-man squad?

| Hector Herrera out for Mexico friendlies vs. Iceland, Croatia

| Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio: I have my list for the World Cup



Boasting players such as Javier Hernandez, Andres Guardado and Raul Jiminez in their ranks, El Tri are a fearsome attacking unit and there is plenty of competition for places.

With that in mind, fringe players will be eager to impress head coach Juan Carlos Osorio enough in games such as this to book their place on the plane to Russia.