Sergio Aguero has been released from the Argentina squad and will miss friendlies against Italy and Spain as he continues recovery from a knee injury.

Aguero to miss Argentina friendlies

The Manchester City star suffered the injury during training with his club, missing their last outing before the international break against Stoke City.

He had been called up to the squad by coach Jorge Sampaoli in the hope he could feature against Spain in Madrid, Friday's clash with Italy never thought to be a realistic target for a return.

READ MORE: Messi misses Argentina-Italy game

READ MORE: Kevin de Bruyne - Don’t compare me to Messi

But Argentina have decided it best to release him and not use him in either encounter, allowing Aguero to continue recuperating.