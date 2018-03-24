News

Aguero to miss Argentina friendlies

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Sergio Aguero has been released from the Argentina squad and will miss friendlies against Italy and Spain as he continues recovery from a knee injury.

The Manchester City star suffered the injury during training with his club, missing their last outing before the international break against Stoke City.

He had been called up to the squad by coach Jorge Sampaoli in the hope he could feature against Spain in Madrid, Friday's clash with Italy never thought to be a realistic target for a return.

But Argentina have decided it best to release him and not use him in either encounter, allowing Aguero to continue recuperating.



 

