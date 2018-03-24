Lionel Messi is absent from the Argentina team for Friday's international friendly game against Italy in Manchester.

Messi misses Argentina-Italy game

Messi trained in the build-up to the match - which is being played at the Etihad Stadium - but was left out by coach Jorge Sampaoli, who also omitted regular goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Sergio Aguero's knee injury means he is not available, with Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain selected in attack and Angel Di Maria and Manuel Lanzini providing support according to teams listed on the Argentine Football Association website.

READ MORE: Kevin de Bruyne - Don’t compare me to Messi

READ MORE: Messi ready to retire from Argentina duty

READ MORE: Messi puts us where we are right now, says Alcacer

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is given a start, with Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi and his former club-mate Willy Caballero both picked, the goalkeeper making his international debut at the age of 36.

While Sampaoli has left out key names, Italy's side appears to be closer to their strongest XI, with interim coach Luigi Di Biagio selecting goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon after the 40-year-old reversed his decision to retire.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile leads the line, with Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti and Inter winger Antonio Candreva also picked.