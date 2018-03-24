The Patriots have helped students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and their families make their way from Parkland, Fla., to Washington in advance of Saturday's “March for Our Lives” against gun violence.

Patriots fly Parkland students, families to D.C. for 'March for Our Lives'

Owner Robert Kraft on Thursday offered the use of the team plane after former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona, herself a shooting victim in an assassination attempt, and her husband, astronaut Mark Kelly, reached out to him and asked for the favor, a Patriots spokesman told the Boston Globe.



Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and their families boarding the @Patriots plane from #FLL to attend the #MarchForOurLives rally in Washington, DC this weekend. #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/Ja0HwMEwfS

— Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) March 23, 2018



Kelly told The Washington Post that he and his wife, who are vocal gun-control advocates, wanted to help the students get to the march.

"Not only did their friends and teachers get shot and killed, other friends shot and injured ... most of them they had bullets flying over their heads," he said. "This is not fair that they have to deal with something like this at their age. They wanted to go to Washington and be heard, and so I felt it was our obligation to help them."

The Patriots weren't the only organization to reach out to the group from a school where 17 were shot to death last month.

Once in Washington, some visited a Wizards practice and met players John Wall and Bradley Beal and coach Scott Brooks.



Honored to have students and teachers from Stoneman Douglas High School visiting practice today! pic.twitter.com/ESERszDQzQ

— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 23, 2018



Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis also spoke with some of the students, later referring to them on Twitter as "amazing."



Honored to have students and teachers from Stoneman Douglas High School visiting practice today! pic.twitter.com/ESERszDQzQ

— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 23, 2018



Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport posted photos of the travel party boarding the airplane, and the group will return to South Florida on the team plane after the march.