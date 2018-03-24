Cricket: Lehmann slams 'disgraceful' Newlands abuse

Australia head coach Darren Lehmann slammed the "disgraceful" behaviour of some spectators in Cape Town after David Warner was involved in a heated exchange on day two of the third Test.

Lehmann slams 'disgraceful' Newlands abuse

Cricket Australia lodged a formal complaint with Cricket South Africa on Friday after claiming several visiting players were subjected to abuse about their wives and partners while Warner was singled out again as he made his way back to the pavilion following his dismissal.

A security official attempted to step in when the man continued to aim verbals at Warner before the opener headed up to the dressing room.

Lehmann said: "I think it's been disgraceful. You're talking about abuse of various players and their families and personal abuse.

"It's not on at a cricket ground anywhere around the world, not just here. It shouldn't happen. You can have the banter, that's fine...banter is good-natured and fun by crowds. But they've gone too far here.

"We've written to Cricket South Africa. Cricket Australia have done that - we'll see their response, but it's been poor. We'll see what happens. Hopefully something."

Former Australia batsman Lehmann said he has never experienced the sort of abuse about players' families or other halves that his side have faced in this series.

"Not on this level mate, no," he said. "We accept it all around the world, but as soon as they cross the line and they talk about players' families the whole time...it's just not on.

"There have been various incidents throughout the Test series but this one has taken the cake. It has gone too far with the crowd here and they've got to be better than that when they're coming to international arenas to watch a game of two quality sides playing against each other.

"They go hard on the ground, there's no doubt about that, but off the ground you don't expect that when you're leaving the ground or you're having a go at someone's family. It's just disgraceful."

Australia were 245/9 in reply to South Africa's 311 went stumps were drawn due to bad light, Morne Morkel (4/87) taking his 300th Test wicket.