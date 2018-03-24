News

Formula 1 2018: When does the 2018 F1 season begin, schedule, results, how to watch

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The new Formula One season kicks off in Australia, with the sport preparing to enter a new era.

Here we run through the key changes, driver lineups, dates for your diary and the best Opta facts ahead of lights out at Albert Park.


F1 key changes


The most visible change will be the addition of the Halo head protection system to every car on the grid — a contraption that has split opinion, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff jokingly threatening to remove his with a chainsaw. All of the tires supplied by Pirelli in 2018 will be softer, with two new compounds added to the lineup – hypersoft and superhard. The number of power units available to teams has been reduced from four complete units to three each of a number of components. The French Grand Prix and German Grand Prix are back on the calendar, while Malaysia drops off. McLaren's woeful spell using Honda power is over and they will be supplied by Renault in 2018, with Toro Rosso now utilising Honda engines. The final big change is races will begin at 10 past the hour, rather than on the hour as in previous years.

MORE: Hamilton prepares to defend his title


F1 drivers and teams


Team Drivers
Ferrari Sebastian Vettel (GER), Kimi Raikkonen (FIN)
Force India Sergio Perez (MEX), Esteban Ocon (FRA)
Haas Romain Grosjean (FRA), Kevin Magnussen (DEN)
McLaren Fernando Alonso (ESP), Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL)
Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Valtteri Bottas (FIN)
Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), Max Verstappen (NED)
Renault Nico Hulkenberg (GER), Carlos Sainz (ESP)
Sauber Marcus Ericsson (SWE), Charles Leclerc (MON)
Toro Rosso Pierre Gasly (FRA), Brendon Hartley (NZL)
Williams Lance Stroll (CAN), Sergey Sirotkin (RUS)

MORE: Check out every F1 car going into the season


F1 schedule


March 25 Australia
April 8 Bahrain
April 15 China
April 29 Azerbaijan
May 13 Spain
May 27 Monaco
June 10 Canada
June 24 France
July 1 Austria
July 8 Great Britain
July 22 Germany
July 29 Hungary
Aug. 26 Belgium
Sept. 2 Italy
Sept. 16 Singapore
Sept. 30 Russia
Oct. 7 Japan
Oct. 21 USA
Oct. 28 Mexico
Nov. 11 Brazil
Nov. 25 UAE

How to watch F1


ESPN is working in partnership with Sky Sports to simulcast all F1 races in 2018. Most events will be aired on ESPN2, ESPN 3 or ESPNEWS but some of the more popular races will be on ESPN or ABC. You can check out the full broadcast schedule here.

