Kyrie Irving injury update: Celtics star (knee) to have procedure on knee

Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving will undergo a non-invasive procedure on his left knee Saturday, the team announced Friday.

The procedure is expected to alleviate irritation in his left knee, which has caused him pain for more than two weeks. The team said more information will be provided after the procedure.



The announcement comes after With lack of progress on his ailing left knee, Celtics All-Star Kyrie Irving plans to travel for a second opinion later this week, league sources tell Yahoo.

reports surfaced earlier this week that the Irving, who turned 26 Friday, was seeking a second opinion because of a lack of progress with the ailing knee.



The problem initially flared up March 3 during the Celtics' loss to the Rockets, and Irving has since missed five of the team's seven games. The pain Irving is experiencing is in his surgically repaired knee, and the screws that were inserted have caused flare-ups.

The Celtics already have locked in a spot in the playoffs, but it would be a big loss if Irving misses the rest of the regular season.