NFL free agent news: Allen Hurns headed to Cowboys

Hayne in pain as Eels lose third straight

With Dez Bryant's future in Dallas increasingly murky, the Cowboys continue to shore up their receiving corps.

Former Jaguars wideout Allen Hurns has signed a two-year deal in Dallas, the team announced Friday. That move comes on the heels of former Bills receiver Deonte Thompson agreeing to a one-year deal Thursday.


Hurns provides some versatility for Dak Prescott as both a downfield threat and someone who can work effectively out of the slot. The key is whether he can stay healthy; he missed multiple games in 2016 and 2017 due to hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

Those back-to-back disappointing campaigns came on the heels of Hurns' breakout 2015 showing, in which he racked up 1,031 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Now the 26-year-old will start over in Dallas, where rumblings continue about Bryant's future with the team. For the time being, though, Hurns figures to be competing more with Terrance Williams for targets.

