Fast-learning Folau eyes Jamaican clash

Silver Ferns playmaker Maria Folau has learned a lot during her stint on the sidelines at the Taini Jamison Trophy four-nation netball series in Auckland.

She hasn't particularly enjoyed the inactivity, enforced by a niggling knee injury, as her teammates have tackled Malawi, Jamaica and Fiji with varying degrees of success over the past three days at the North Shore Events Centre.

Big wins over Malawi and Fiji have been offset by a jarring 59-51 loss to Jamaica, only the third time in 54 matches the Ferns have lost to the world No.4.

The New Zealanders have a shot at redemption on Saturday, when they meet Jamaica in the final but there are no guarantees Folau will be playing.

In the Ferns' last hit-out before next month's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games she's managed three quarters of netball, two of those in Friday's 88-27 thumping of Fiji.

Whether or not Folau plays against Jamaica on Saturday is dependant on medical assessment but the 31-year-old goal attack is optimistic.

"This week's been pretty cool for me - I've gone ahead in leaps and bounds with my rehab," she said.

"At the end of the day, it's about the bigger picture, which is Comm Games. So any court time I can get out there, obviously getting clearance from the management and medical staff, I'll grab with two hands."

Folau didn't play in New Zealand's upset loss to Jamaica but saw enough from the sidelines to get a good idea of where the problem lay.

"The best way to shut defenders up is to turn and shoot. I felt like we got a bit hesitant and didn't back ourselves like we normally do," she said.

It's a message Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby is keen to drive home when her team tackle Jamaica on Saturday.

"I think Maria nailed it - we got a bit hesitant, we didn't play with the confidence we can play with and that the girls have been building over the last couple of weeks.

"Credit to the Jamaicans ... They've been together for a while and some of the ball they're putting into their shooters is hard to get."