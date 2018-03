Three years ago, the "MLB The Show" video game franchise introduced 30 greats from the past to its pool of players. The two years that followed saw that number expand to 75. With another 35 making their debut in "MLB The Show 18," which officially released Friday, the group of legends now stands at a very healthy 110.

Babe Ruth, Bob Gibson, Mike Piazza among new legends in 'MLB The Show 18'

After a decade-long absence, Babe Ruth makes his return to video games in "MLB 18" but there are many other notable additions that will get fans excited. There are two ways in which legends are utilized in "The Show," as they are found as rare commodities in the team-building Diamond Dynasty mode or can be signed to teams as free agents in Franchise Mode.

By turning on the "Allow Legend Free Agents" setting when starting Franchise Mode, the historic players enter the free-agent pool and can be signed by any team. Given that each club starts with limited monetary flexibility, considerable salary has to be dumped by those interested in signing one of them or the "Ignore Budgets" option needs to be turned on. The legends have been created based on their peak seasons, and that is reflected in their contract demands.

LF Babe Ruth

Age 26

99 Overall Rating

Seeking $31M per year contract



SP Vida Blue

Age 22

99 Overall Rating

Seeking $31M per year contract



SP Bob Gibson

Age 32

99 Overall Rating

Seeking $31M per year contract



RP Fergie Jenkins

98 Overall Rating

Age 28

Seeking $8.3M per year contract



C Mike Piazza

97 Overall Rating

Age 28

Seeking $31M per year contract



LF Albert Belle

96 Overall Rating

Age 28

Seeking $31M per year contract



RF Vladimir Guerrero

96 Overall Rating

Age 29

Seeking $31M per year contract

SP Vida Blue

Among the players carrying over from the 2015-17 editions of the series are Ken Griffey Jr., Jackie Robinson, Ted Williams, Ernie Banks, Joe Morgan, Tony Gwynn, Cal Ripken Jr., Nolan Ryan, Bert Blyleven, Chipper Jones, Johnny Bench, Willie McCovey, Wade Boggs, Roberto Alomar, Mike Schmidt, Cal Ripken Jr., Yogi Berra, Eddie Murray, Juan Marichal, Rollie Fingers, Reggie Jackson, Billy Wagner, Edgar Martinez and Ozzie Smith.

Bryan Wiedey posts sports gaming news and analysis daily at Pastapadre.com, is co-founder of the sports gaming site HitThePass.com, hosts the "Press Row Podcast" and can be reached on Twitter @Pastapadre.