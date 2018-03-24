'Very, very happy' Lanzini loves West Ham amid transfer talk

Manuel Lanzini says he is "very, very happy" at West Ham and loves the club, despite speculation that he could depart London Stadium.

Liverpool have repeatedly been linked with the Argentina international as they seemingly seek a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, with Lanzini an established star in the Premier League since his 2015 move from Al Jazira Club.

But the 25-year-old does not appear to be encouraging a transfer, even if he concedes a switch could happen in the future.

"I've always said I am very happy at the club and it's a club where I feel very comfortable and I really enjoy working with this group of players," Lanzini told West Ham's official website.

"I've been here for three years now and I get on well with a lot of people. We have a lot of big personalities here and big players here and I truly get on well with everyone at the club.

"I always give 100 per cent for the club. I don't know what will happen in the future, but today I am very, very happy and I love playing here."

West Ham are just two points and one place clear of relegation following a poor run of form, but Lanzini is urging the supporters - some of whom made their frustration very clear last time out against Burnley - to have hope and patience in the closing weeks of the season.

"We're really lucky to have this amazing, fanatical support that we do and my message to them would be 'Have hope, please keep on supporting us and help us'," he added.

"It's always nice to play at home as the supporters are there and you feel them, so you get more confidence. You also feel you have a responsibility to them to do as well as you can and, if we can keep playing and getting results, that will see us safe."