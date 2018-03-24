Didier Drogba reveals two players better than Lionel Messi

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has revealed two players who are better than Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona star has won the Ballon d'Or five times, Champions League four times and boasts of eight Spanish La Liga titles, but has failed to lift the coveted World Cup diadem.

Argentina was on the verge of winning the World Cup in Brazil but lost out to Germany in the final.

Though the former Cote d'Ivoire international admitted that the 30-year-old is ‘an extraordinary player,’ he is, however, of the opinion that the Barcelona star is still not at the height of Brazil’s legend Pele and Argentina’s Diego Maradona.

“Messi could stop now and he would already have done a lot for football," Drogba told AFP.

"To win a World Cup would make him even more legendary. He's an extraordinary player!

"He's still not at the heights of Maradona and Pele, but he's not far away."