Ibrahimovic completes LA Galaxy move

LA Galaxy have completed the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a free transfer.

I choose the Galaxy! - Ibrahimovic confirms LA switch

Ibrahimovic's contract was terminated by Manchester United on Thursday, with Galaxy moving quickly to confirm they have signed the legendary striker a day later.

The former Sweden international has suffered with knee ligament problems since 2017 and saw his opportunities at Old Trafford limited following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

And, following his release from United, it has been confirmed he will join the Galaxy, with Ibrahimovic looking forward to getting started at his new club.

"I am ready to go now," he told the LA Times. "First of all, I'm there to play football. I'm not there for something else. My first objective is to play football and do what I'm good at.

"I'm excited to come over and to get the experience with the Galaxy and to explore how the football is there.

"I want to be part of it and make it better.



"After being in Europe, winning 33 trophies, playing in the best teams in the world, playing with the best players in the world, I wanted to come to the US and play my game there.

"I wanted people to enjoy my game there and to win. And I chose the Galaxy to do that."

Ibrahimovic's arrival was initially announced with an article in the LA Times on Friday, which was accompanied by a picture showing the striker in a Galaxy shirt.

The newspaper also carried a full-page advert purportedly written by the former Barcelona, AC Milan and Ajax man that simply contained the words: "Dear Los Angeles. You're welcome."

And the Galaxy themselves later confirmed the deal, releasing a Twitter video of the player that also features a lion.

“The LA Galaxy are a club that have always attracted the biggest names and the most talented players in the world,” club owner AEG's President and CEO Dan Beckerman said in a team release. “Zlatan’s signing is evidence of AEG’s and LA Galaxy’s persistent, global pursuit of top athletes that lift the profile of our club, our league and our sport in this country. As the most successful club in Major League Soccer history, the LA Galaxy are the perfect fit for one of the most decorated soccer players in the sport’s history.”

Ibrahimovic was equally pleased to be joining a Galaxy side that has won five MLS Cup titles, the most in league history.

“Coming to play in the United States, it is only fitting for me to join the most successful team in Major League Soccer, the LA Galaxy,” Ibrahimovic added. “I am excited to join a club with a winning legacy that has embodied soccer in Los Angeles for over 20 years. I would like to thank everyone at the club for making it possible to play for the LA Galaxy. I am looking forward to joining my teammates, playing at StubHub Center in front of our fans and helping our team compete this season.”

The pursuit of the 36-year-old goes back two years for the Galaxy, who used targeted allocation money to land the former Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Milan, Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United star.

“Adding one of the finest goal scorers in this sport’s history to our roster will tremendously help our club in the hunt for a sixth MLS Cup,” said Galaxy manager Sigi Schmid. “As one of the winningest players of all time, we believe he’ll have a very positive impact on our team. We are confident that Zlatan can be one of the most dangerous strikers in our league and we are excited to integrate him into our club.”

The Galaxy face the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday and then have a week to get their new signing ready ahead of their inaugural derby match with LAFC on March 31.