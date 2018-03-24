David Warner appeared to become embroiled in a verbal spat with a spectator as the Australia batsman left the field having been dismissed by Kagiso Rabada on Friday.

Warner in verbal altercation with fan following dismissal

On day two of the third Test at Newlands, Warner came out all guns blazing as the tourists replied to the Proteas' 311 all out, the opener reaching 30 off just 13 balls before he was comprehensively cleaned up by a beauty from Rabada that uprooted the off stump.

Warner had gone 4-4-4-6-4 off his previous five deliveries from Rabada, who ultimately had the last laugh, but there were some unsavoury scenes as Warner departed the action.

Upon reaching the steps from the outfield to the dressing room, Warner was sarcastically applauded by one supporter, with the pair exchanging verbals as both made their way up the stairs, separated by a barrier.

It was the latest unseemly incident in what has been a fractious series between these two sides.

Warner was in the headlines during the first Test in Durban after becoming involved in a heated exchange with South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock as the teams left the field for tea on day four.

It was alleged De Kock had made personal comments regarding Warner's wife and the ICC docked the Australian 75 per cent of his match fee and gave him three demerit points.

In the second Test in Port Elizabeth, Rabada risked disciplinary action by brushing shoulders with Steve Smith having dismissed the Australia captain.

Rabada was initially suspended for two games - the remainder of the series - but managed to overturn that decision on appeal.