Bruce Irvin slams former Raiders coach Rod Woodson for Derek Carr criticism

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Former Raiders assistant coach Rod Woodson appeared on Fox Sports' "Undisputed" earlier in the week, when he expressed some criticisms of his former team and the moves they made in NFL free agency.



Most of Woodson's critiques were about new coach Jon Gruden.

"I understand Gruden, wonderful on his TV gig, did some wonderful things as a coach, but he only won 53 percent of his games," Woodson said. "Ten years, $100 million. I hope Mark Davis has an out. My question would be, how many Super Bowls do you have to win for $100 million? You give that deal to Bill Belichick. But to a Jon Gruden? It’s hard for me to understand.

“He’s making a lot of moves, I understand. But those two moves. ... Crabtree was the glue to that offense. He gave them a backbone. He gave them toughness. Jordy Nelson is not going to give them that. Derek Carr is not going to give them that. Now Marshawn Lynch, he could give them that, if he’s there, if he’s playing, I don’t know what’s with that.”

Current Raiders defensive end Bruce Irvin didn't appreciate the negative commentary, and he chimed in Friday morning with some tweets aimed at Woodson. The best part is he didn't even have to call out Woodson by name.

(Warning: Explicit language)




Woodson responded to some Raiders fans who sent him tweets regarding his views of the team. He didn't back down, replying, "Love Carr but he doesn’t give them toughness he give [sic] them leadership!"

