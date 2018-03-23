Cricket: Retiring Morkel joins the 300 club

With his stellar career winding down, Morne Morkel celebrated a major milestone by reaching 300 Test wickets on day two of the third Test against Australia.

Retiring Morkel joins the 300 club

The South Africa quick, who announced he will retire from the international game after the four-match series, came into the Cape Town clash on 297.

READ MORE: It could’ve been worse! England’s worst ever Test scores

READ MORE: Black Caps seamer hails Boult from the blue

Morkel inched closer to the landmark with just his third ball on Friday, Usman Khawaja pulling a short ball to fine-leg, before visiting captain Steve Smith became victim number 299 by edging to gully.

And there were further celebrations as Shaun Marsh nicked behind to Quinton de Kock for 26 to break a stand of 78 with Cameron Bancroft and leave Australia 150-4, 161 behind.

Morkel's 300th wicket comes in his 85th Test match and he is just the fifth South African to reach the tally after Allan Donald, Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini and Dale Steyn.

Earlier in the day, Morkel was the last man to fall as the Proteas posted 311 all out at Newlands - Dean Elgar carrying his bat for a superb unbeaten 141.