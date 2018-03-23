Liridon suspended, Baddrol warned in latest disciplinary verdicts

The Malaysian FA (FAM) Disciplinary Committee on Friday announced its verdicts on a number of disciplinary cases following their meeting on Wednesday, March 21.

Kedah players Liridon Krasniqi and Baddrol Bakhtiar have been suspended and warned respectively, for their conduct in their Super League match against Perak on February 7.

Liridon has received a two-match suspension including an automatic one-match suspension that has been served, as well as a RM1,500.00 (around USD380) fine for elbowing Perak's Leandro Dos Santos Oliveira.

Kedah captain Baddrol meanwhile has been found guilty for breaching Article 59 of the FAM Disciplinary Code, after he was found to have behaved in an insulting manner in the Perak match. However, the Malaysia international only received a warning for his action.

PKNP FC assistant manager Arfrenddy Arasad was found guilty for verbally abusing the match referee who officiated his team's Super League match against Kedah on February 11. For this he has received a three-match suspension including an automatic one-match suspension, and fined RM3,000.00.

Mughentirran Ganesan of Premier League club MISC-MIFA was found guilty of physically assaulting of Kuantan FA's Andrezinho, in their league match on February 6. He has been suspended for two matches including an automatic one-match suspension.

Pulau Pinang meanwhile have been fined RM1,500.00 for their failure to settle the bonuses they owe to Frank Van Eijs, Laszlo Kleber and former player Soleye Ranti Martins, totalling USD 31,000 (around RM121,000).

Sarawak were fined a total of RM3,000 for failing to settle the unpaid wages of former players Thanaraj Kumarasamy and Iqbal Suhimi. The committee had earlier instructed the club to settle the duo's wages, back in December 2017.