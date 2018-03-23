Malaysian FA Cup quarter-final dates confirmed

Malaysian domestic competitions organiser Football Malaysia LLP has revealed the dates of the FA Cup quarter-final matches.

Klang Valley rivals who also share the same home ground; Kuala Lumpur and Selangor will play their first leg match on Saturday, April 7 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, with the return fixture set to be held on Saturday, April 21 at the same venue.

PKNS FC will host Perak at the Shah Alam Stadium on April 7, while Perak will host the second leg at either the TLDM Stadium, Lumut or the Perak Stadium on Saturday, April 21.

Pahang will play host to their first leg clash against Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) on Friday, April 6 at the Darul Makmur Stadium, with JDT hosting the return fixture on Friday, April 20 at Larkin.

The first leg match between PKNP FC and Felda United will take place at the Pulau Pinang State Stadium on April 7, and Felda will host the second leg at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium on April 20.

All the matches will kick off at 9.00 pm, except for the first leg PKNP vs Felda clash, which will be played at 4.15pm.

FA Cup quarter-final match-ups