K-State upset at Kentucky about postgame handshake situation

Kansas State players wanted a little respect for their stunning Sweet 16 victory over Kentucky but instead got nothing.

K-State upset Kentucky skipped postgame handshakes

UK players and coaches left the floor, passing up a traditional postgame handshake line with opposing players in the wake of their 61-58 NCAA Tournament loss Thursday in Atlanta.

"They didn't shake our hands," K-State's Amaad Wainright said (via ESPN.com). "It's sorry. … They know what they did."

By late Friday morning, Kentucky deputy AD DeWayne Peevy was pushing back against K-State players' complaints, posting a screen capture of UK players shaking hands with Kansas State coach Bruce Weber and his staff.



There were several false reports last night that our players didn’t shake hands after the game. Our student-athletes did shake hands with the K-State staff while the team was celebrating. Good luck to @KStateMBB and @RamblersMBB in the Elite Eight. pic.twitter.com/lvo8tQjcME

— DeWayne Peevy (@UKDeWaynePeevy) March 23, 2018



Kentucky coach John Calipari told reporters afterward there was no disrespect meant.

"They were turned and celebrating, so I walked off. There was no disrespect for anything. It's just that they were celebrating, and I was happy for them," he said, adding, "My team's not like that. There's no disrespect in any way. They beat us. They deserved to win the game."

At issue, apparently, is that while Kentucky players and coaches shook hands with Kansas State's coaches, they didn't stick wait around for K-State's celebrations to end.



HANDSHAKE GATE OUT THE GATE! K-State G Barry Brown says "we were celebrating too much, couldn't get organized" for handshake with Kentucky

— Chip Patterson (@Chip_Patterson) March 23, 2018



That was "not the sportsmanship you like to see," Kansas State's Levi Stockard III said.

"But that's them," he added. "They just walked off the court. I don't know what it was. I don't know."

Wainright said he wanted especially to shake Calipari's hand but couldn't.

"On that situation, it's all about respect," Wainright said. "That's what it should have been — all about respect."