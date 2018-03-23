Reading have named former Swansea City boss Paul Clement as their new manager following the sacking of Jaap Stam.

Reading appoint former Swansea boss Clement

The Royals dismissed Stam on Wednesday after a run of one win in 18 Championship fixtures, the Dutchman having taken the club to the play-off final last season.

Clement has been out of work since being let go by Swansea after less than a year in charge in December, with the club - who he saved from the drop in 2016-17 - mired in relegation trouble.

The 46-year-old cut his managerial teeth as assistant to Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and also spent a brief spell in charge of Derby County.

Reading chief executive Ron Gourlay said: "I am delighted to have secured the services of a hugely experienced forward-thinking manager like Paul, who I have personally worked alongside during our time spent at Chelsea.

"Not only has he coached at some of the greatest clubs in Europe, winning trophies, league titles and European honours and working with some of the greatest players in the world, fundamentally he also has a rich understanding of English football having managed in both the Championship and the Premier League in recent years.

"Now, everyone at Reading Football Club is fully behind Paul and his squad of players as, together, we initially set our sights on an eight-game battle and continue to strive to the take this club forward."

Reading are three points above the relegation zone with eight matches to play.