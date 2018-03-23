Isaako kicks Broncos to golden-point win over Tigers

Jamayne Isaako kept his cool by kicking the decisive penalty in golden point extra-time as Brisbane Broncos edged Wests Tigers 9-7 in a low-scoring NRL thriller on Friday.

The Broncos failed to score a try but still emerged victorious as the 21-year-old maintained his composure at the critical juncture.

Isaako and Esan Marsters traded kicks as the sides headed for the sheds at 2-2, Isaako restoring the Broncos' lead after the interval before the Tigers claimed the sole try of the encounter as Luke Brooks' kick was seized upon by Michael Chee Kam.

Marsters could not add the extras and the scores were level again when Isaako slotted his third penalty three minutes from the end of normal time.

In a dramatic conclusion, he and Brooks traded drop-goals in the 79th and 80th minutes before, in the second period of extra-time, the Tigers were penalised for markers not being square and Isaako made no mistake to seal the win in fitting fashion.

In the day's earlier game, Canterbury Bulldogs held on to prevail 20-18 at home to Penrith Panthers and secure their first win of the season.

The Bulldogs raced into a 14-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes but scores from James Maloney and Dylan Edwards - either side of Moses Mbye's second of the game for the hosts - made it 20-12 at the break.

Josh Mansour's stunning finish, completed with his entire body over the touchline in mid-air, set up a grandstand finale but the Bulldogs held on while the Panthers were left to contemplate a first defeat of 2018 and the loss of Nathan Cleary to suspected medial knee ligament damage.