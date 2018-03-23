Kane Williamson was left frustrated at being dismissed shortly after becoming New Zealand's record centurion against England on Friday.

Williamson frustrated not to kick on after record-breaking century

The Black Caps skipper resumed on day two of the day-night Test in Auckland on 91 not out, and he brought up three figures with a dab to gully for a single off James Anderson.

Williamson's hundred was his 18th in Tests, surpassing Martin Crowe and Ross Taylor's tally of 17, as he brought up three figures from 196 balls to further grind England into the dirt.

READ MORE: Williamson notches record ton as rain frustrates New Zealand

Having skittled the tourists for a remarkable 58 on day one, persistent rain on Friday meant New Zealand could only advance to 229-4 from their overnight position of 175-3, Williamson removed for 102 as Anderson trapped him lbw.

"It [records] is not really something I think a huge amount about," Williamson told reporters.

"Martin was a fantastic, world-class player for New Zealand, our best batsman of all time, and the respect is certainly there for Martin and what he's done for the game.

"I don't focus too much on statistics, it's always been about doing my best for the team and that's why today it was frustrating to not still be out there.

"Saying that, it was a fairly good delivery and you walk off and that's part and parcel of the game but you want to keep going and try and contribute more and more."