De Bruyne: Don't compare me to Messi and Ronaldo

Kevin De Bruyne says it is impossible to compare himself with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo because of the different positions they occupy on the pitch.

The Manchester City playmaker has been a standout performer for Pep Guardiola's side this season, scoring seven and creating 14 in the Premier League to help City storm 16 points clear.

De Bruyne's passing range, work rate and creativity has also seen him provide four Champions League assists.

His displays this season have led to Guardiola suggesting De Bruyne is at a level where he can challenge Messi and Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or, but the Belgium international is not so sure.

"It is impossible to compare me with them," he told Het Belang van Limburg. "Our positions are completely different.

"They are much higher on the pitch and score ten times more than me.

"If I make 10 in a season, they score a hundred. But then I have other tasks on the pitch."

De Bruyne's performances have come despite some close attention from Premier League opponents, something he welcomes.

"I do not feel really targeted by the opponents," he added. "Tackles are part of football.

"I do not cry when I'm hit. I bite my teeth and I continue. With or without pain.

"Football is simply a contact sport."