Ferns refocus after emphatic netball win

The Silver Ferns are already shifting their refocus to Saturday's rematch with Jamaica in the Taini Jamison Trophy final after overwhelming Fiji 88-27 in their final round-robin match in Auckland.

Smarting after Thursday's 59-51 loss to the world No.4 Jamaicans, the Kiwis came out firing against 12th-ranked Fiji, but were offered little opposition on their way to Friday's hefty win.

Nevertheless, coach Janine Southby was happy with the way her team bounced back from just their third loss in 54 matches against Jamaica.

"One of the big things was just maintaining focus and discipline for 60 minutes and I thought that was pretty consistent," she said afterwards.

"There's always things we can work on, little things here and there - some passes we're not quite putting into the right place, or we just do one lead on attack.

"There's those sorts of things we can keep working on."

Fiji coach Vicki Wilson, who spent two years as Silver Ferns assistant coach to Waimarama Taumaunu, said the Kiwis had put together a disciplined, all-round performance.

"For me, it's that ball placement, the way they put that ball out - I was really impressed with what the Ferns were doing," Wilson told NZ Newssire.

"They were pretty slick in some passages, they were trying different patterns in their attack, and defensively I thought they shut us down really well."

The return of goal attack Maria Folau, working her way back from a knee injury, provided a real boost in the shooting circle, where she combined with another returning Silver Fern, Ameliaranne Ekenasio (56 from 70).

Folau sank 15 from 19, picking up an intercept and three offensive rebounds before she was replaced at half-time by Bailey Mes, who finished with 17 from 21.

Southby also mixed up her defensive circle, taking advantage of the return of experienced wing defence Kayla Cullen from injury in calling on Katrina Grant, Temalisi Fakahokotau, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson and Kelly Jury in various combination.

Ahead 21-8 after 15 minutes, 41-16 at half-time, and 63-22 at the three-quarter mark, the Ferns finished with a flourish in taking the final quarter 25-5.

Earlier, Jamaica maintained their unbeaten round-robin run with a 66-55 win over world No.6 Malawi.

The Jamaicans were pushed hard for 45 minutes, their win finally wrapped up courtesy of a last-quarter 19-11 surge, anchored by skipper Jhaniele Fowler-Reid's 12 from 14.