Free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has agreed to a contract with the Jets, Newsday's Calvin Watkins reported Thursday. Terms were not available.

NFL free agency: Terrelle Pryor joining Jets, report says

Pryor, 28, will be entering his third full season as an NFL receiver, each with a different team, after beginning his career as a quarterback with the Raiders. Last season he caught 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown for the Redskins. An early-season ankle injury limited him to nine games with Washington.

FREE AGENCY: Bridgewater welcomes Jets QB competition

The season prior, he broke out with 77 receptions, 1,007 yards and four TDs for the Browns.

Pryor will join a Jets receiving corps led by Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa (who missed all of 2017 with a neck injury), ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen. He also will be reuniting with two former Browns teammates: quarterback Josh McCown and running back Isaiah Crowell.