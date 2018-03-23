News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dons snatch thrilling AFL win over Crows
Dons snatch thrilling AFL win over Crows

NFL free agency: Terrelle Pryor joining Jets, report says

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has agreed to a contract with the Jets, Newsday's Calvin Watkins reported Thursday. Terms were not available.

NFL free agency: Terrelle Pryor joining Jets, report says

NFL free agency: Terrelle Pryor joining Jets, report says

Pryor, 28, will be entering his third full season as an NFL receiver, each with a different team, after beginning his career as a quarterback with the Raiders. Last season he caught 20 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown for the Redskins. An early-season ankle injury limited him to nine games with Washington.

FREE AGENCY: Bridgewater welcomes Jets QB competition

The season prior, he broke out with 77 receptions, 1,007 yards and four TDs for the Browns.

Pryor will join a Jets receiving corps led by Jermaine Kearse, Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa (who missed all of 2017 with a neck injury), ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen. He also will be reuniting with two former Browns teammates: quarterback Josh McCown and running back Isaiah Crowell.

Back To Top