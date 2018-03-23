There will be two No. 9 seeds in the regional finals of the South and West brackets. Kansas State knocked off No. 5 seed Kentucky 61-58 Thursday and Florida State defeated Gonzaga 75-60 to put those two No. 9 seeds just one game away from the Final Four.

March Madness 2018: Three takeaways from Florida State's Sweet 16 win over Gonzaga

For Florida State it was simple, they were too long and too fast for Gonzaga. The level of athletes it has overwhelmed the Bulldogs and the Seminoles controlled the game from start to finish because of it.

Here are three takeaways from the Noles' win.

1. Florida State had too much length for Gonzaga

It's hard to truly see a size advantage until two teams are on the court together, and the height difference between Florida State and Gonzaga was difficult to miss. Between 7-4 Christ Koumadje, 7-0 Ike Obiagu and a slew of 6-7 forwards, the Seminoles overwhelmed the Bulldogs with their length.

It showed with the numerous unforced turnovers that were clearly committed because of the fear of a hand swatting the ball away and also with the nine blocks Florida State tallied in the game. Gonzaga had not faced a team like Florida State yet this season and it showed.

2. The Zags gravely missed Killian Tillie

Just minutes before the game it was announced Killian Tillie would not be playing for the Bulldogs. He had a hip injury and was unable to go. The team lost its second leading scorer and it was evident all over the court.

Tillie was a 47.9 percent 3-point shooter on the season and it was little surprise the Zags' percentage from beyond the arc suffered in his absence. Gonzaga shot 25 percent from long range and made just five 3-pointers despite facing the Noles' poor perimeter defense. They averaged nearly nine made per game on the season while shooting 37.1 percent.

3. FSU will have their hands full with Michigan, but its speed could play a factor

The Seminoles will now face off with Michigan in the Elite 8 and they are catching the Wolverines at their best. Michigan throttled Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 99-72 and did so by draining 3's from all over the court and playing borderline mistake-free defense.

However, the Seminoles are not the Aggies. They are more athletic and play a much faster paced game. That pressure can mess with a team, even one as well coached as a John Beilein roster. If the Seminoles make the Wolverines play fast it will be to their advantage, but if Michigan can slow them down and hit the deep ball, Florida State may have some trouble.