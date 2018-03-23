Warriors star Curry 'definitely' wants ownership stake in Panthers

Golden State Warriors star guard and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is still hopeful of an ownership stake in the Carolina Panthers after a potential investment group reportedly dropped out of the bidding process.

A consortium headed by billionaire Michael Rubin – who already owns a stake in the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, the NHL's New Jersey Devils and Premier League side Crystal Palace – reportedly pulled out of the race for NFL franchise the Panthers as the price reached an estimated $2.5billion.

According to reports, Rubin had Charlotte native and renowned Panthers fan Curry among his group of prospective owners.

However, Curry is still interested in becoming involved with the Panthers.

"Definitely," Curry said via the Mercury News. "Not a distraction but definitely something I'm working on."

Curry added: "Trying to figure out the right moves and the right partners.

"You'll hear stuff when I'm ready for that to make that be known all the way around but it's still ongoing."

Curry is nearing a return to the court with the Warriors following ongoing ankle problems.

He is averaging 26.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 49 games played for the Warriors this season.