NHL Rumor Roundup: John Tavares, James van Riemsdyk's best fits in 2018 free agency

With the Islanders' playoff hopes all but dashed, speculation is growing over the future of captain John Tavares. The 27-year-old center is due to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Given his superstar stature, teams will be lining up if he decides to test the market.

So far, there's little indication of progress in contract discussions between Tavares and Isles management. Both sides are believed to be waiting until season's end before engaging in serious talks. Still, the less news about a possible extension, the more conjecture over Tavares' future.

Last week, Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun wrote it no longer makes sense for Tavares to stick with the Islanders, who've only reached the playoffs three times in the center's nine-season tenure. Simmons thinks the Blues and Sharks could top the list of possible suitors. Teams with salary cap space and a need for a center, such as the Red Wings, Canadiens, Devils, Rangers, Canucks and Golden Knights could get into the bidding.

Some of those clubs, however, might not be enticing to Tavares. The New York Post's Larry Brooks doubted the longtime Isles captain would join the rival Rangers, especially now that they're commencing a rebuild. The same could be said for the Red Wings, Canadiens, and Canucks.

If Tavares decides to test the market, a sign-and-trade could be possible prior to July 1. Under that scenario, the Islanders re-sign him to an eight-year contract and then trade him to a club of his choosing. In that way, the Isles get something in return for a player they can't retain and the team landing Tavares gets him under contract for a year longer than the maximum of seven years for unrestricted free agents.

Speaking last week on Buffalo's WGR 550, TSN's Darren Dreger pointed out such moves are rare occurrences prior to the start of the free agent period. The last significant sign-and-trade occurred in August 2005, when the Senators signed winger Marian Hossa and hours later shipped him to the Thrashers.

Possible destinations for James van Riemsdyk

Maple Leafs left wing James van Riemsdyk is on a tear of late, tallying seven goals in his last four games heading into Thursday's contest against the Nashville Predators. Sitting at a career-high 33 goals, the 28-year-old is the Leafs' leading goal scorer this season.

Given van Riemsdyk's eligibility for unrestricted free agent status July 1, there's growing speculation in Toronto over his future plans. Last week, TSN's Darren Dreger speculated re-signing the winger could cost the Leafs over $6 million annually on a long-term deal.

Dreger doubted the Leafs will go that high to keep van Riemsdyk in the fold. He pointed out they must also re-sign restricted free agent center William Nylander this summer and forwards Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner by next summer.

Toronto has nearly $50 million invested in 16 players. With the salary cap anticipated to reach around $80 million for 2018-19, the Leafs could have up to $30 million in cap room. That would give them sufficient space to ink van Riemsdyk to a hefty raise and leave more than enough for Nylander plus any other additions or replacements as they see fit.

The Leafs, however, must take the long-term cost into account. Re-signing Matthews and Marner will take a significant chunk out of their cap payroll starting in 2019-20. Management could be reluctant to invest too much for too long in an older asset such as van Riemsdyk when they must lock up younger stars with more upside to long-term extensions before the summer of 2019.

They could also wish to leave sufficient salary cap space available to bolster their blueline depth. Capitals defenseman John Carlson is slated to become a UFA this summer, while Ottawa's Erik Karlsson, Los Angeles' Drew Doughty and Arizona's Oliver Ekman-Larsson are eligible in 2019.

If van Riemsdyk hits the open market, there will be considerable interest in his services. On Tuesday, TSN's Mark Roe and Craig Button suggested the Oilers, Hurricanes, Devils, Coyotes and Blue Jackets as possible destinations. Roe also proposed the Sabres, but Button doubted van Riemsdyk would have interest in joining a flawed Buffalo roster.

Having a chance to skate alongside superstar center Connor McDavid could be tempting for van Riemsdyk. However, the demise of Milan Lucic this season could leave the Oilers reluctant about signing another high-priced free agent. While the Coyotes and Hurricanes have considerable cap room, van Riemsdyk might be unwilling to join rebuilding clubs at this stage in his career.

That leaves the Blue Jackets and Devils as the best options. They're both playoff contenders and carry more than enough cap room to make a pitch for a top free agent in July.