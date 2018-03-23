Daniil Medvedev overcame Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Miami Open first round before slamming his beaten opponent, while Denis Shapovalov scraped through on Thursday.

Medvedev fumes after win, Shapovalov battles through

Medvedev came from a set down to beat Tsitsipas before unleashing an angry tirade at the Greek teenager.

Shapovalov survived a huge test in his opener, edging past Viktor Troicki after almost two and a half hours.

Meanwhile, Steve Johnson advanced, while Tennys Sandgren suffered yet another loss.

MEDVEDEV FURIOUS AFTER WIN

Medvedev, the 22-year-old from Russia, battled to a 2-6 6-4 6-2 victory over Tsitsipas.

However, it was what happened after the match that drew most of the attention.

Seemingly upset at something said at the net, Medvedev fumed at Tsitsipas, saying: "Hey Stefanos, you want to look at me and talk? You have some problems?



"You go emergency toilet for five minutes and then you hit let and don't say sorry, you think you're a good kid? Look at me. Look at me. You don't look at me.

"I answer him because he doesn't know how to fight, he's a small kid who doesn't know how to fight. If he says something to me and he wants to fight, he needs to do it. If he wants to fight I'm OK about it. I don't want to fight."

SHAPOVALOV SURVIVES TROICKI TEST

Shapovalov battled to a 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (8-6) victory over Troicki in their first-round clash.

The Canadian teenager led 5-1 in the final set before Troicki rallied, the Serbian saving five match points.

Troicki had a match point of his own in the tie-break, but Shapovalov steadied to edge through.

JOHNSON THROUGH, SANDGREN BEATEN

Johnson has endured a mixed year, but the American will take some confidence after a 6-3 6-3 win over Victor Estrella Burgos.

His countryman, Sandgren, has been unable to build on his run to the Australian Open quarter-finals.

Sandgren has won just two matches – both via retirements – since the year's first grand slam and went down to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (8-6).